WISH-TV hires veteran newsmen

WISH-TV Indianapolis has hired two veteran area newsmen to replace news

director Lee Giles, who retired at the end of May after 35 years on the job.

Tom Cochrun, a former anchor at WTHR(TV), who has been running his own

production company, will be news director.

It will be Cochrun’s first position as a news director, but the station’s

general manager, Scott Blumenthal noted that Cochrun has 30 years in the business

in various positions and a clear commitment to the market.

Kevin Finch, a longtime WTHR producer, will become WISH-TV’s assistant news

director.

The two, who made their pitch to Blumenthal for their positions together, are

expected to begin next week.