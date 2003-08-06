WISH-TV hires veteran newsmen
WISH-TV Indianapolis has hired two veteran area newsmen to replace news
director Lee Giles, who retired at the end of May after 35 years on the job.
Tom Cochrun, a former anchor at WTHR(TV), who has been running his own
production company, will be news director.
It will be Cochrun’s first position as a news director, but the station’s
general manager, Scott Blumenthal noted that Cochrun has 30 years in the business
in various positions and a clear commitment to the market.
Kevin Finch, a longtime WTHR producer, will become WISH-TV’s assistant news
director.
The two, who made their pitch to Blumenthal for their positions together, are
expected to begin next week.
