WISH Indianapolis to Feature HBCU Football

WISH Indianapolis will air 11 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football games this fall. The games will involve Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) teams, including Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Florida A&M, Texas Southern and Alcorn State.

The weekly broadcasts will include halftime shows and the high-level marching bands HBCU colleges are known for. The action starts September 3 with the HBCU Go Sport Kick-Off Show, featuring HBCU alum and NFL standouts. A week later, Albany State plays Florida A&M.

Circle City Broadcasting owns WISH. It acquired WISH-WNDY, a CW-MyNetworkTV duo, in 2019.

“Circle City Broadcasting is committed to offering unique and diverse programming, and we are excited to expand our sports lineup to include this power-packed conference,” said DuJuan McCoy, owner, president and CEO of Circle City.

WISH said the “must-watch games” on the station schedule include Southern versus Texas Southern September 17, on tape delay starting at 1 a.m., and Florida A&M versus Grambling State at 2 p.m. on October 15. The schedule concludes November 19 with Texas Southern versus Alabama A&M. ■