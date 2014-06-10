WISH General Manager White Departs

Jeff White, VP and general manager of WISH Indianapolis, has departed the station. White was named general manager of the CBS affiliate in 2005.

Parent LIN Media did not give a reason for his departure or announce a successor.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reported that White’s departure followed a number of high level exits on both sides of the camera. News director Patti McGettigan left in 2012.

Revenue has decreased significantly at the station since 2009, according to BIA/Kelsey.

Indianapolis is DMA No. 26. WTHR sets the pace there.