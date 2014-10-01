WISH Adding 20 Hours of News a Week

WISH Indianapolis is beefing up its news operation before it loses its CBS affiliation January 1, slotting another 20 hours a week of news. 24-Hour News 8 expands Daybreak by two hours, airing from 4:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The noon news expands to an hour. Early evening gets 30 more minutes, running until 7, and late news runs 10-11:30--an extra hour.

“The investments we are making further enhance WISH-TV’s 60-year commitment to localism and local news,” said Les Vann, president and general manager. “The additional 20 hours of news per week will allow us to deliver more breaking news, investigative journalism, sports and weather coverage, across all screens, and in new time periods for our viewers.”

In August, CBS announced it was giving Indianapolis’ CBS affiliation to Tribune.

LIN Media’s WISH has not announced a new affiliation, but more developments are coming.

“Today’s announcement and these news expansions mark a new era for WISH-TV and the viewers we serve,” said Vann. “However, this is only the beginning of that era. We’re looking forward to announcing, in the days to come, our new entertainment program lineup that complements these news expansions.”