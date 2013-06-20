Wiser Named WTSP Tampa GM

Elliott Wiser, corporate VP of local programming at Bright

House Networks, has been named president and general manager at WTSP Tampa-St.

Petersburg. He replaces Ken Tonning, who is retiring after 38 years with parent

Gannett.





Wiser was named one of Broadcasting& Cable's Next Wave of Leaders in 2011.

Wiser launched Tampa cable network Bay News 9 and oversaw Orlando's News 13 and

the rest of Bright House's local channels.





"Elliott's record of success in multimedia broadcasting

and business, plus his deep connections in the Tampa area, will be a huge asset

to WTSP," said Lynn Beall, executive VP of Gannett Broadcasting.

"We're confident in his ability to strengthen the WTSP brand and help

position it as the leading local news organization in the Tampa market."



Wiseralmost literally wrote the book on local cable news; his thesis for an

online master's degree program was on the history of 24-hour local news nets.





"I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to

lead WTSP," said Wiser. "With remarkable investigations, unwavering

dedication to the community and an award-winning staff, they are tremendous

advocates for the people of Tampa and poised to become the go-to destination for

local news and information."



Gannettagreed to acquire the Belo-owned stations last week in a $2.2 billion deal.