WISC Takes Over WMSN News From Madison Rival

By

Sinclair's WMSN has ended an agreement dating back to 1999 with Quincy Newspapers station WKOW for WKOW to produce its news. WISC, a Morgan Murphy Media owned CBS affiliate, took over the job as of Jan. 1.

WMSN is a Fox affiliate. Its news runs 9-9:35 p.m.

The switch was previously reported in the Wisconsin State Journal.

"We've enjoyed a long business relationship with Channel 27 and certainly appreciate everything that they did for us over those years, providing a great newscast for the market," Kerry Johnson, WMSN general manager, told the newspaper. "The move to WISC was a business decision."

Tom Bier, WISC vice president and general manager, told Wisconsin State Journal that WMSN initiated the discussions, and said WISC expanded staff as a result. With the new arrangement, WISC has ended the 9 p.m. newscasts it produced on its digital channel.

Bier was officially named WISC GM in November.