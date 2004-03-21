Wireless Idol Debuts

Cellular-phone users can play Simon Cowell thanks to a new application from content company Mobliss.

Monday it is launching American Idol-The Wireless Game to AT&T Wireless Users. Users get to train their own singing star. It also lets them judge the best among the TV show's contestants.

Mobliss has teamed up with American Idol producer FremantleMedia on wireless phone versions of its Family Feud and Price is Right syndicated TV game shows.