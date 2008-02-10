The Wire, 30 Rock Snag Top Honors at Scaled-Back WGA Awards

TV writers had more than a potential end to their months-long strike to celebrate Saturday night when the Writers Guild of America East and West saluted writers for a broad cross-section of cable and broadcast programs.

The WGA East handed out its awards at a scaled-back reception in New York, while the WGA West had earlier canceled its awards ceremony, citing the strike.

HBO's The Wire got the award for best-written dramatic series, while the scribes for NBC's 30 Rock got best comedy. Best episodic drama went to HBO, as well, for The Sopranos, and best episodic comedy went to NBC again, for The Office.

Writers for The Simpsons collected the animation award, while Comedy Central's late-night show The Colbert Report won for best comedy/variety show.

Hallmark Channel's Pandemic won for best long-form original, and TNT's The Company: A Story of the CIA for best long-form adaptation.

CBS’ The Young & the Restless won for best daytime serial writing, while NBC’s Days of our Lives won for best on-air promotion.

PBS and ABC divvied up the news and documentary awards. PBS won for best documentary on current events for Frontline's Return of the Taliban and "other than current events" for Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life.

ABC won regularly scheduled, bulletin and breaking news for World News with Charles Gibson’s coverage of the Amish school shooting, and best analysis, feature or commentary for "To Bee or Not to Bee" on Good Morning America. ABC News also won a best graphic art award.

NBC's Where in the World Is Matt Lauer won for best graphic animation.