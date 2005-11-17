Winters To Be Feted at ATAS Event

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is set to celebrate the career of actor and comedian Jonathan Winters next month.

"Jonathan Winters Is Turning 80 and You're Invited" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, CA.

The tribute, sponsored by ATAS' activities committee in association with the The Bob Hope Comedy Collection of the Archive of American Television, will feature Bonnie Hunt, Mark Hamill, Steve Landesberg, Marvin Kaplan, Kenneth Mars, Regan Burns, Jack Riley, Jo Ann Worley, Chuck Woolery, Pat Harrington, Jr., and many others.

There will also be video tributes from Tom Hanks, Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin, Dan Aykroyd, Ruth Buzzi, Don Knotts, Garry Marshall, Carl Reiner, Paul Williams and Fred Willard. Los Angeles radio personality Gary Owens, best known for his role as the announcer on the classic comedy series Laugh-In, will serve as master of ceremonies.

A noted improvisational comedian, author, artist and actor, Winters has performed for more than four decades. Known for his numerous characters and voices, his stream-of-consciousness humor influenced countless other performers, among them comic actor Robin Williams.

His TV credits include The Jonathan Winters Show, Williams' Mork & Mindy, Davis Rules (for which he earned an Emmy Award in 1991 for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy), Rowan & Martin's Laugh In, It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad World, The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming, The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh and The Flintstones. In addition to on-camera roles, Winters frequently provides voices for commercials and cartoons.