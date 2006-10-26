Winter Olympics: NBC Names Sports Sales Exec

NBC Universal Sports & Olympics has named Seth Winter senior VP, sales and marketing, for the company's sports and Olympics properties.



That includes Sunday Night Football, PGA and USGA golf, tennis, horse racing, and college football, as well as the upcoming Olympic Games in Beijing (2008).



Winter will be able to sell primetime real estate for some of the game's premiere events. It was announced Thursday that the swimming and gymnastic finals will be held in the morning so that NBC can air them live in prime time.



Winter was most recently VP, sales, for NBCU Digital Media, heading up Internet and broadband sales. He succeeds Peter Lazarus, who exited the company several weeks ago to join IMG.



Winter's sucessor has not been named.

