Winter Games Boost NBC's News Nets

The Olympics helped boost ratings for both of NBC’s cable networks for the month of February.

MSNBC was up 47% in news’ target demo, viewers 25-54, for total-day viewing of an average 116,000 viewers, and up 35% in the demo during prime, to 153,000 viewers.

CNBC was up 72% in total-day viewing to an average 81,000 viewers in the demo, and 37% in prime to an average 81,000 in the demo.

Fox News saw drops in the demo for both total-day and prime viewing. The network dropped 13% in total-day to 236,000 viewers 25-54, and dropped 21% in prime to 344,000 viewers.

CNN was up 4% in total-day to 131,000 viewers 25-54, and up 3% in prime to 190,000 viewers.

CNN Headline News was up 10% in total-day to 97,000 viewers 25-54, and up 61% in prime to 122,000 viewers.