Winners Named for 28th Bounce Trumpet Awards

Martin Lawrence, Cedric the Entertainer, Marsai Martin, Andrew Young, Hydeia Broadbent and Phylicia Fant will be among the honorees at the 28th annual Bounce Trumpet Awards.

The awards presentation takes place Dec. 4 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood hosted by comedian Wanda Sykes. The even will be broadcast on Bounce Jan. 12 at 9 p.m.

Presenters and performers will include Anthony Anderson, Niecy Nash, Steve Harvey, Vanessa Bell Calloway, George Lopez, Mike Epps, Faith Evans, NAS, Elle Varner, Rapsody, BJ the Chicago Kid and Le’Andria Johnson.

Lawrence will be given the Luminary Award for individuals that have risen to the top of their field.

Cedric the Entertainer gets the Excellence In Entertainment Award for his success over a 30 year career.

Martin, the 15-year-old star of Black-ish, gets the Rising Star Award (presented by McDonald’s).

Young gets the Xernona Clayton Award of Distinction (presented by the 2020 Census), for his work on civil and human rights as an elected official and United Nations Ambassador.

HIV/AIDS awareness activist Hydeia Broadbent will receive the Community activist award.

Phylicia Fant, recently hand head of urban music at Columbia Records, gets the Corporate Executive of the Year Award for her work in the music and entertainment industry.

The Bounce Trumpet Awards were founded in 1992 by Xernona Clayton to recognize outstanding accomplishments by African Americans who have succeed and inspired others.