Winner for ‘Obama in 30 Seconds’
MoveOn.org picked the winner of its online ad contest.
The spot features a self-proclaimed Republican and former soldier who said he supports Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) (Move On's candidate).
The group put out a call to members and others in March to come up with a 30-second TV ad -- "Obama in 30 Seconds" -- on why he should be the next president.
The group held a similar ad contest for spots opposing George Bush in 2004. That resulted in the "Child's Pay" ad featuring children working in low-paying jobs to pay off the $1 trillion deficit.
MoveOn.org said the winning Obama spot will get a national TV ad buy and YouTube play -- it is seeking contributions to help pay for the TV airtime. Plus, the winner gets $20,000 worth of video equipment.
But even without the paid time, the spot was already getting "earned media" (news coverage), including airing in full on CNN Monday.
