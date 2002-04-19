The winner is ... interactive TV
For the first time, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will
give out an Emmy Award for interactive TV.
The academy is seeking nominees for a new Emmy category: "Outstanding
Achievement in Interactive Television Programming."
Qualifying entries will be original interactive programming deployed between
July 1, 2001, and May 31, 2002, on a national technological platform.
Given the dearth of interactive programming that actually meets that
criteria, it may be a small field.
ATAS said the award will go to the production company that is directly
involved with, and primarily responsible for, the recognized interactive
program.
According to ATAS, the original interactive content must engage the viewer
synchronously, or in a manner that is integrally related to the content of a
specific TV program.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.