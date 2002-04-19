The winner is ... interactive TV

For the first time, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will

give out an Emmy Award for interactive TV.

The academy is seeking nominees for a new Emmy category: "Outstanding

Achievement in Interactive Television Programming."

Qualifying entries will be original interactive programming deployed between

July 1, 2001, and May 31, 2002, on a national technological platform.

Given the dearth of interactive programming that actually meets that

criteria, it may be a small field.

ATAS said the award will go to the production company that is directly

involved with, and primarily responsible for, the recognized interactive

program.

According to ATAS, the original interactive content must engage the viewer

synchronously, or in a manner that is integrally related to the content of a

specific TV program.