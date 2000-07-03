Wink interacts with OpenTV, EchoStar

Interactive-software firm Wink Communications has signed deals with DBS operator EchoStar and operating-system supplier OpenTV to deliver Wink's "Enhanced Broadcasting" features to EchoStar subscribers equipped with OpenTV-enabled set-tops.

EchoStar also agreed to offer Wink's "Response Network" as a way for subscribers to pursue "t-commerce" (television-based transactions). The three companies will share in the additional revenues generated by the Wink service, which will be introduced to EchoStar customers next year.