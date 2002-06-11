Winfrey to host Oxygen series

Daytime TV queen Oprah Winfrey will host a new series on Oxygen launching in

September. But in exchange, she's taking back rights to her syndication library.

Winfrey is an Oxygen founder, investing $20 million in the women's network before

its 1998 launch. She also signed away rights to reruns of her popular daytime

show -- a decision she reportedly deeply regretted.

Now, Oprah will host Oprah After the Show, a 30-minute prime time

unscripted series filmed immediately after her daytime talk show.

She pitched the show to Oxygen chief Geraldine Laybourne in April.

"Oprah said, 'I'm giving you a fresh, original, intelligent, spontaneous show

that can be highly promoted,'" Laybourne said. She added that an original Oprah

series is "infinitely more valuable to us" than reruns.

Oxygen will get 145 episodes out of Oprah the first season.

Oprah After the Show debuts in September and will run at 7:30 p.m. EST and

replay at 10 p.m., 11:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. the next day.

Oxygen plans to launch an original stripped show following Oprah at

10:30 p.m.