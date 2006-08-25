Windfall Not So Lucky

NBC's summer drama, Windfall, continued to fall outside of the radar for most viewers, while CBS scored with repeats of CSI and Without a Trace

CBS won Thursday night in the 18-49 demo with a 3.1 rating/9 share on the strength of repeats of CSI at 9-10 (3.4/10) and Without A Trace at 10-11 (2.8/8).

ABC was second with a 2.4/7, led by a Grey's Anatomy repeat at 9-10 (2.9/8). IT just edged out Fox, which recorded a 2.3/7 for its preseason football game between the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers.

NBC was a distant fourth with a 1.9/6. It's top-rated show was a a repeat of The Office, with a 2.1, while new show, Windfall, could only muster a 1.8/5 at 10-11.

The WB averaged a 1/3, while UPN managed a .8/2.