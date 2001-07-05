Wimbledon ratings diverge

NBC scored mixed results in ratings from its coverage of the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament this week.

Andre Agassi's Independence Day victory over Nicolas Escude hit a 4.1 rating with a 10 share in Nielsen overnight ratings, a 52% jump from the 2.7/9 NBC saw in the men's quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year. Meanwhile, ratings for Jennifer Capriati's win over Serena Williams on Tuesday drew a 3.0/10, a strong number for a weekday morning match, although it was 30% lower than the 4.3/11 NBC saw for the comparable Wimbledon match last year.

- Richard Tedesco