Wimbledon Men's Final Scores A Grand Slam For NBC

Roger Federer's epic Wimbledon victory over Andy Roddick Sunday came up a ratings ace for NBC.

The final, in which Federer won a record 15th Grand Slam title, pulled a 4.2/12 overnight rating. Despite the epic fifth set between Federer and Roddick, that is down from last year's 4.6/12 Rafael Nadal-Federer final.

Last year's final notwithstanding, it was the highest-rated men's championship since 2000, when Pete Sampras won his final Wimbledon championship. That match, which was also the last time an American won Wimbledon, delivered a 5.0/14.

Federer and Roddick have faced off in the finals at Wimbledon twice before, with this year's installment delivering the best ratings so far. The 2004 final earned a 3.6/10 while the '05 matchup delivered a 2.8/5.

The recent uptick in men's ratings didn't translate into women's action. Serena Williams' victory over her sister Venus earned a 2.7/8, down from the 3.4/10 that Venus' victory drew last year.