Wilsons first hire

Jon Hookstratten has been named executive vice president of administration and operations at NBC Enterprises and Syndication. The appointment is Ed Wilson's first since being named head of NBC's newly minted in-house syndication division.

Formerly senior vice president of business affairs for CBS Enterprises, Hookstratten will now "work toward establishing a top-flight domestic distribution operation [at NBC]," said Wilson, who, as president of CBS Enterprises, worked closely with Hookstratten.

Additionally, Hookstratten will oversee home video, licensing, merchandising and music.