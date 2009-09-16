Wilson Elected CPB Chairman

The Corporation For Public Broadcasting elected a new chair Wednesday (Sept. 16), Dr. Ernie Wilson, dean of the Annenberg School of Communications at USC. He is the

first African American to hold that post, according to CPB.

He succeeds Chris Boskin, who remains a member of the board. Wilson is the longest-serving CPB board member, having been appointed in September 2000 by President Bill Clinton.

Board member Beth Courtney continues as vice chair.

CPB is the private, nonprofit created by the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 to oversee the government's funding of noncommercial radio and TV.