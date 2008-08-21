Wilmington Soft Test Scores High Marks

A few weeks before their official Sept. 8 analog-TV shutoff, stations in Wilmington, N.C., conducted a soft test Tuesday night that yielded positive results.

Selected by the Federal Communications Commission to be the test market before the rest of the country switches to fully digital signals in February, the No. 135 DMA zipped through a 60-second shutoff without a single viewer reporting trouble with their television.

The stations include Raycom Media’s WECT, Morris Network’s WWAY, Southeastern Media’s WSFX and Capitol Broadcasting’s WILM. They have been working together to educate viewers about the early shutoff.

“We’re extremely comfortable,” WWAY general manager Andy Combs said. “The feedback we’re getting here in the market has been positive.”