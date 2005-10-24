Wilma Wallops; WFOR, WTVJ Bounce Back

Anchor Maggie Rodriguez of WFOR Miami told CNN Monday at about 4 p.m. that Hurricane Wilma had knocked the station off the air.

For a time, the station did not have power or phones. The back-up generator was also affected.

WFOR's Web site continued to provide stories and weather-related information until the station was able to get back on the air--from the parking lot--at about 5:30 p.m., according to CBS.

NBC's WTVJ Miami was also off the air for about a half hour during the storm.. WTVJ, too, relied on the Web to stream its news during the down time. Only the over the air viewers were affected, with cable still getting WTVJ's coverage.