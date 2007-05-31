Willow Bay to Join The Huffington Post

Willow Bay will join the Huffington Post as an editor-at-large.

A broadcast journalist and author, Bay will oversee the site's new Living Now--a lifestyle component that features both news and commentary on issues like health, travel, money and fashion. She will also help shape several new parts of the site, including the revamped media and entertainment pages.Bay is currently the executive producer and host of Lifetime's Spotlight 25. She was also an anchor of CNN's Moneyline and ABC's Good Morning America on Sunday. She has contributed to ABC, NBC, and MSNBC.The Huffington Post, founded in 2005 by Ariana Huffington, offers extensive coverage and commentary on politics, media, business--among other topics.