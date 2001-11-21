Willis switches roles for TNT series

Actor Bruce Willis will co-executive produce an upcoming TNT original movie based on the novel Change of Course.

Turner sources say the project is in the very early stages of development, but TNT has bought the book rights to the Joseph T. Klempner novel and recruited writer William Mastrosimone to adapt the screenplay. But the movie doesn't have a script and no start date has been set.

Williams and production partner Arnold Rifkin have pitched the project as a serious family drama about an estranged family. - Allison Romano