Williams' Wimbledon wins
NBC's coverage of the Wimbledon Championships women's final Saturday between sisters Venus
and Serena Williams produced a 4.6 overnight rating/14 share, a 31 percent
increase over last year's telecast.
This year's rating tied the contest in 1999 (Steffi Graf vs. Lindsay Davenport).
Both matches were the highest-rated since the 1995 final (Graf vs. Aranxta Sanchez Vicario), which generated a 3.5/18.
