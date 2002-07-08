Williams' Wimbledon wins

NBC's coverage of the Wimbledon Championships women's final Saturday between sisters Venus

and Serena Williams produced a 4.6 overnight rating/14 share, a 31 percent

increase over last year's telecast.

This year's rating tied the contest in 1999 (Steffi Graf vs. Lindsay Davenport).

Both matches were the highest-rated since the 1995 final (Graf vs. Aranxta Sanchez Vicario), which generated a 3.5/18.