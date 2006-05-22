Williams Sees Danger in On-Demand

NBC Nightly News Anchor Brian Williams told B&C that he saw a "profound danger" in the impact of "portability and on-demand" technologies and the power they give viewers to insulate themselves from important information.

His reasoning? "Our [journalist's] job is part civics lesson," he said. "Much of the news around the world, and the nation for that matter, is bad. Filtering it out of your day does not advance the public good, and it hardly makes us better and more informed citizens of a complicated world."

Williams was among a group of industry leaders polled by the magazine--for its 75th anniversary edition--about their predictions for the future of the business.