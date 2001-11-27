Williams named NBC west coast CFO
Kim Williams has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer, NBC West Coast.
Williams has been vice president and CFO, NBC Business Development. Prior to that, she was vice president and CFO, NBC Interactive Media.
Mitchell will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of finance for NBC's West Coast operations including its Entertainment, NBC Studios and NBC Enterprises divisions.
- Richard Tedesco
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.