Williams Leaves CNBC Show, Preps for Brokaw’s Job
NBC News said Monday that beginning in January, Brian Williams will no longer anchor The News with Brian Williams on CNBC in order to focus full-time on reporting and anchoring for NBC News.
The network reconfirmed, as previously reported, that Williams will replace Tom Brokaw as the top anchor for NBC Nightly News upon Brokaw’s departure following the 2004 presidential election.
