Williams Gets Nightly News Dec. 1
It’s official: Brian Williams will take over the NBC Nightly News anchor seat Thursday, Dec. 2.
The network informed its affiliates of the firm transition date at a meeting in New York.
Tom Brokaw’s last night is Wednesday Dec. 1, the last night of the November sweep. Brokaw has been saying he would stay through the November elections.
