Williams: Ask tough questions

NBC's Brian Williams told an assemblage of journalists that tougher questions

of government officials were especially important during "the most important era

for news since [World War II]."

Addressing the Radio-Television News Directors Association's awards ceremony

at the Museum of Television & Radio in New York Tuesday, Williams said that

after Sept. 11 and with a possible incursion into Iraq in the near future,

journalists must meet the challenges of the times. "Airing criticism of our

government does not make us critics of our government," he added.

Williams told the story of how citizens packed straw under railroad tracks in

1881 so gravely wounded President James Garfield, who wanted to see the

New Jersey shore one last time, would be more comfortable. The only ones not

doing so were journalists covering the event. Williams said it is still "not the

journalist's role to put straw beneath the president's

tracks."