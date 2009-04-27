William Morris, Endeavor Merger Approved

It’s official: Two of Hollywood’s top talent agencies are becoming one. The William Morris Agency and Endeavor will merge, forming William Morris Endeavor Entertainment.

William Morris CEO Jim Wiatt will become chairman of the new agency, with Ariel Emanuel, Patrick Whitesell and Dave Wirtschafter named co-CEOs.

Wiatt, Emanuel, Whitesell and Wirtschafter will join John Fogelman, Peter Grosslight, Rick Rosen, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and Adam Venit on the nine member board that will guide the agency, according to a statement from the company.

The merger is expected to be completed in the second quarter.