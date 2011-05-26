William Burton Named KGO GM

ABC Owned Stations digital chief William Burton has been named president and general manager at KGO San Francisco. He starts at the ABC-owned station immediately, and replaces Valari Dobson Staab, who was named president of NBC Local Media in April.

Burton was executive vice president, digital media, for the ABC station group since 2006. His accomplishments range from launching one of the first iPad apps for TV stations to co-creating the Live Well Network, which announced a distribution deal with Scripps May 26.

"Bill's background in local television marketing, advertising, and promotion, along with his success in shaping innovative TV programming, new media content and platforms," said Rebecca Campbell, president of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, "made him the ideal choice to lead KGO-TV in a market at the forefront of digital development."

Burton's other previous jobs include vice president, programming, advertising and promotion, and director of creative services, at KABC Los Angeles. He was director of creative services at WPVI Philadelphia, where he began as a promotion writer/producer.