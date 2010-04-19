Willes Takes Over KSL Broadcast Group

Deseret Management Corporation President/CEO Mark Willes has

been named CEO of KSL Broadcast Group, which includes KLS SaltLake City and sister radio outlets. He succeeds Bob Johnson, who leaves May

1 to become president/CEO of Deseret Mutual Benefits Administrators, which

administers benefits for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The Church also owns KSL.

Willes will also oversee Bonneville Communications,

Bonneville Distribution and Bonneville Satellite Company.

Jeff Simpson, executive VP. and COO of Deseret Book Company,

becomes KSL Executive VP and COO.

"All of us involved with the KSL Broadcast Group are

pleased for the opportunity Bob Johnson has to lead Deseret Mutual," said

Willes. "He has served for two decades in the management of KSL and related

broadcast properties and has produced exceptional financial and non-financial

results. His departure provides me the opportunity to become more closely

associated with the remarkable employees that make the KSL Broadcast Group an

extraordinary collection of broadcast assets."

KSL is a market-leading NBC affiliate.

Willes says he looks forward "to working with the KSL management

team and employees to keep KSL in the forefront of that evolution, while

continuing to provide to the Salt Lake and Utah markets the news of record and

leading entertainment they expect from our brands."

Willes' prior experience includes serving as

chairman/president/CEO of Times Mirror.

Deseret Management Corporation manages The Church of Jesus

Christ of Latter-Day Saints' commercial concerns.