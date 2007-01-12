Will Sawyer Stay at GMA?

Future of ABC Morning Anchor is the Question of the Day (LATimes)

At ABC News, the talk lately has centered on one question: What's Diane going to do?

After a year in which the television news industry absorbed Katie Couric's move to CBS Evening News and Meredith Vieira's jump to NBC's Today show, Diane Sawyer is poised to trigger more upheaval as she mulls whether to continue her eight-year run on Good Morning America.