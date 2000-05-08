Will the real Van Toffler…

NEW YORK

Like most MTVers, and certainly the senior ones, General Manager Van Toffler loves only the ratings from the bubblegum pop filling the network's schedule. Personally, it's far from his taste. Asked what that taste is, Toffler claims he leans toward the eclectic mopey rockers Paul Westerberg and Paul Weller, plus upstart Scottish rockers Travis. Quite erudite. One close friend heard that list and howled.