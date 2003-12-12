Will & Grace Producers Sue NBC

Executive producers of NBC Thursday-night anchor Will & Grace sued the network last week, saying it failed to negotiate a fair license fee for the show in March 2002. Producers Max Mutchnik and David Kohan are seeking tens of millions of dollars in actual and compensatory damages, according to the lawsuit.

NBC Studios produces the show for NBC, and the producers argue that the close relationship resulted in unfair negotiations. The show was renewed last year for some $5 million per episode, not far off the believed license fee for other hit sitcoms in their fifth seasons. NBC would not comment.