Will & Grace creators spawn NBC series

The two creators of Will & Grace reportedly are moving forward with a new relationship comedy for NBC.

Reuters reports the network has committed to 13 episodes of the show, which revolves around three couples who live in an urban setting, not New York.

The project is the first from Max Mutchnick and David Kohan since the two signed a rich $16 million pact with producer Warner Bros. TV in 1999.

The duo reportedly pitched the project to Warner Bros. execs last week and to NBC earlier this week. NBC instantly approved the idea and asked the scribes to proceed with a pilot, which is slated for next fall.