Will the Economic Crisis Ground Mobile TV?
Recession Threatens to Stall Mobile TV
Mobile TV has already had its stops and starts, what with new technologies, faster networks and a diverse number of new video-enabled mobile phones, such as the iPhone. Now, with the economy apparently in the midst of a recession that analysts say could linger, consumers may be looking to cut back on their extra spending where they typically pay an additional $10 to $25 a month for mobile video.>>>
Mobile DTV Speeds Toward Technical Standard
Development of a new technical standard that would allow digital TV (DTV) stations to broadcast to cellphones and other portable devices is moving at a rapid pace, say broadcasters and technology vendors. In fact, a preliminary “mobile DTV” standard should be in place by month's end.>>>
