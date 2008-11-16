Will the Economic Crisis Ground Mobile TV?

Related: B&C Chronicles How Media Companies Are Navigating the Economic Crisis

Recession Threatens to Stall Mobile TV

Mobile TV has already had its stops and starts, what with new technologies, faster networks and a diverse number of new video-enabled mobile phones, such as the iPhone. Now, with the economy apparently in the midst of a recession that analysts say could linger, consumers may be looking to cut back on their extra spending where they typically pay an additional $10 to $25 a month for mobile video.>>>

Mobile DTV Speeds Toward Technical Standard

Development of a new technical standard that would allow digital TV (DTV) stations to broadcast to cellphones and other portable devices is moving at a rapid pace, say broadcasters and technology vendors. In fact, a preliminary “mobile DTV” standard should be in place by month's end.>>>