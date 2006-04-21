Will Abdul Add Syndie Series to Her Resume?

Add American Idol judge Paula Abdul to the list of prospective syndication series candidates for 2007-08 first-run launches.

CBS Paramount Domestic Television wasn’t commenting Friday on a report that Abdul, a special correspondent for Entertainment Tonight, was discussing a syndicated project with the studio.

The syndicator had left open the possibility that it would bring back court show Judge by Jury for fall 2007 after pulling it from the market this past year. But it is uncertain what impact an Abdul project, or other potential court-show development projects, would have on the show's chances.

Two years ago, the syndicator produced a pilot for ET and The Insider’s Steven Cojocaru, but Cojocaru's serious illness forced the studio to put it on the backburner. The project is still alive, according to those familiar with the project.

NBC Universal, meanwhile, is said to be considering a fall 2007 version of its successful network game show Deal or No Deal. That is believed to have led King World and Sony Pictures Television, partners on Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, to announce last week that two unspecified game shows—one thought to be an updated classic and another an original—are in development as a one-hour block. The move was seen as a time period placeholder, so stations don’t commit to Deal if it comes out first.

Other prospective projects mentioned as possibilities for next year include a morning talk show from the NBC-owned stations and a Patricia Heaton chat show at Buena Vista Television.