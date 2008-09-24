Wilke New GM at WGN

Marty Wilke was named vice president and general manager at WGN Chicago, effective immediately.

She had been interim GM since late July, when Tom Ehlman left for KXAS Dallas.

“Interim-schminterim … Marty’s earned this promotion,” Tribune Broadcasting president Ed Wilson said. “She’s the right person to lead the station -- her talent, energy, creativity and dedication to WGN-TV’s viewers and advertisers are without question. Marty understands the important role that WGN-TV plays in the community and the connection it has with people all over the Chicagoland area.”

Wilke came to WGN in 1996 as a local-sales account executive, became local sales manager in 2001 and was named director of sales one year later.

“I am surrounded by a great staff doing great things,” Wilke said. “Our 5:30 p.m. newscast is off to a great start, and everyone is working hard to keep WGN-TV the leader in local news, information and entertainment programming. This station has a rich history of service to the community and I’m proud to lead it.”

Wilke’s first move as official GM was appointing Errol Gerber WGN’s director of sales.