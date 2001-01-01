Wileyworld

Clients of Wiley, Rein & Fielding, the powerhouse law firm run by former FCC Chairman Richard Wiley, have never had trouble gaining access to telcom policymakers. But a Bush administration will almost certainly give them even more opportunity to bend the ears of administration officials. Wiley is advising the Bush team on telcom picks. What's more, Wiley acolytes are also playing key roles in the transition team. For instance, former Wiley, Rein attorney Kevin Martin, who has spent the past two years as the Bush campaign's deputy general counsel, is coordinating telcom appointments. And NTIA candidate Paul Misener twice worked at Wiley, Rein.