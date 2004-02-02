Wiley Speaks Out Against Newspaper Restriction

Richard Wiley presided over the Federal Communications Commission when the agency barred TV and radio stations from owning local newspapers. Next week, he’ll tell federal judges it’s time to do away with the restriction.

Wiley, representing the Newspaper Association of America, has been slotted five minutes to tell the federal appeals court in Philadelphia why the rule has become obsolete since his days as FCC chairman. Wiley’s appearance is part of Feb. 11 oral argument in a case to decide the fate of the FCC’s newly relaxed broadcast-ownership restrictions.