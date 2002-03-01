Wiley to get DSA

Former Federal Communications Commission chairman Dick Wiley -- senior

partner and head of the communications practice at Wiley, Rein & Fielding

LLP and an ongoing force in the conversion to digital TV -- will receive the

National Association of Broadcasters' 'Distinguished Service Award' at its

annual convention in April.

Wiley -- a member of Broadcasting & Cable's Hall of Fame and one

of the magazine's 100 'Men of the Century' in communications -- has also won

numerous awards for his nine-year service as chair of the FCC's Advisory

Committee on Digital Television, which spearheaded the effort to set a

digital-TV standard and begin the conversion process.