Wildfire To Burn Again

ABC Family will run a second season of original drama Wildfire. The show, one of the network’s first two originals, has increased 96% in total viewership since its June premiere. Season to date, the show has earned 1.96 million total viewers.

Production for 13 new one-hour episodes is set to begin this fall in New Mexico.

Wildfire, a ranch-based show about a formerly wayward teen trying to turn her life around, is produced by Lions Gate Television in association with Piller² and The Segan Company.

The show joined Beautiful People as ABC Family’s first original drama offerings ever – a programming area the network was able to embrace ahead of schedule after recent acquisitions, including Gilmore Girls and Smallville,performed very well.

ABC Family is available in 88 million homes and averaged 1.1 million total viewers in prime during July, down 14% from the year before.