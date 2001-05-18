Wilderotter: Lay off interactive TV

Wink Communications Inc. CEO Maggie Wilderotter implored the government not

to write rules for interactive TV during a speech before the Washington

Metropolitan Cable Club Friday.

'Interactive television is a nascent business and should not be regulated,'

she said. 'Nothing dries up investment more quickly than the threat of

regulation.'

The Walt Disney Co. is pushing Congress and the Federal Communications

Commission to force cable operators to pass through all interactive-TV content

on their networks, while cable operators said the business is too new to

regulate.

Although the battle is heating up between the two sides, the government is

only beginning to look at the issue. The FCC is conducting a public inquiry to

see if it should consider rules, while Congress might hold a hearing on the

issue.