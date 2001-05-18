Wilderotter: Lay off interactive TV
Wink Communications Inc. CEO Maggie Wilderotter implored the government not
to write rules for interactive TV during a speech before the Washington
Metropolitan Cable Club Friday.
'Interactive television is a nascent business and should not be regulated,'
she said. 'Nothing dries up investment more quickly than the threat of
regulation.'
The Walt Disney Co. is pushing Congress and the Federal Communications
Commission to force cable operators to pass through all interactive-TV content
on their networks, while cable operators said the business is too new to
regulate.
Although the battle is heating up between the two sides, the government is
only beginning to look at the issue. The FCC is conducting a public inquiry to
see if it should consider rules, while Congress might hold a hearing on the
issue.
