A wild and Carsey guy

Carsey-Werner is looking to create its next big TV hit with former Saturday Night Live and film star Steve Martin.

The Hollywood studio has signed Martin, who is also an author and playwright, and his producing partner, Joan Stein, to a three-year development deal that will have the duo developing and producing series television under the banner of the Martin-Stein Co. The deal is Martin's first foray into series television since 1986, when he served as an executive producer on the quickly exiting CBS sitcom, Leo & Liz in Beverly Hills.

"Steve is not only one of the greatest comedic talents of our time, but he is also a renaissance man," says Carsey-Werner partner Caryn Mandabach. "And Joan, who has a knack for finding and shaping quality work, has established herself as one of the most prolific producers in the business today."

Martin quipped, "I am very excited to be working with Carsey-Werner, but even more excited not to be dead."

Stein and Martin have worked together since 1994, when they first collaborated on the Broadway play, Picasso at the Lapin Agile. The duo have been trying to fit series TV into their busy schedules for these past several years and are looking to develop network projects with a number of their Broadway and film colleagues.

Martin has worn many hats of late, producing Broadway plays, writing the best-selling book Pure Drivel in 1998 and acting in various films, including Father of the Bride, Roxanne and Bowfinger. Last year, Stein produced two of the four nominees for Best New Play at the Tony Awards: The Lonesome West and Side Man.