Wiener Named Executive VP, GM CBS Local Digital Media

Adam Wiener, a CBS Local Digital Media senior VP since 2010, will become the operation’s executive VP and general manager starting March 9, overseeing the network’s 29 TV and 117 radio stations’ digital endeavors.

An industry vet with digital and traditional media experience, Wiener has spent the majority of his career at CBS, working as a senior producer for CBS News, COO of driverTV and GM of the broadband network Healthology before joining CBS Local Digital Media as its senior VP of content, community and operations roughly six years ago.

He replaces Ezra Kucharz, who is stepping down from the role to serve as a special advisor to CBS CEO Leslie Moonves.

In a statement, Moonves said CBS’ "local digital operation is an impressive addition to our overall content strategy,” and that Wiener “will be instrumental in helping our local online destinations thrive and achieve continued and consistent growth.”