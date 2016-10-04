Wiedenfels Named CFO at Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications said it will name Gunnar Wiedenfels chief financial officer effective April 1, 2017.

Wiedenfels, currently CFO at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, succeeds Andrew Warren, who previously announced plans to leave Discovery.

Warren has agreed to extend his contract to help with a smooth transition.

“As Discovery continues our rapid growth and diversification in new content and digital platforms around the world, Gunnar is the ideal choice to lead our global finance strategy and organization,” said David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery Communications. “Gunnar's international expertise aligns perfectly with our future growth profile, and he brings to Discovery an exceptional reputation in the capital markets, strong industry expertise and a strategic focus to help unlock the value of our investments. He will be a terrific addition to our management team and I look forward to working with him to continue to drive Discovery’s global business.”

Based in New York, Wiedenfels will be responsible for leading the global financial functions and strategies of the company and will direct all accounting, treasury, budgeting, tax and investor relations activities.

Before joining ProSiebenSat.1, he worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Co.