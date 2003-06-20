The wide world of media ownership

The media-ownership issue is being followed closely outside of the Beltway, and

we mean "way" outside.

The cultural office of the Embassy of China is working on a merger-and-consolidation analysis, including trying to decipher the ramifications of the

June 2 vote, to send to the folks back home.

Meanwhile, TV International Daily reported last week that a

stalled Conservative government bid to relax media-ownership rules in Australia

has gotten the support of the opposition Labor party.

Providing the boost, TV International said, was compromise on a

"U.S.-style diversity index" that will be used to assess proposed

combinations.