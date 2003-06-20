The wide world of media ownership
The media-ownership issue is being followed closely outside of the Beltway, and
we mean "way" outside.
The cultural office of the Embassy of China is working on a merger-and-consolidation analysis, including trying to decipher the ramifications of the
June 2 vote, to send to the folks back home.
Meanwhile, TV International Daily reported last week that a
stalled Conservative government bid to relax media-ownership rules in Australia
has gotten the support of the opposition Labor party.
Providing the boost, TV International said, was compromise on a
"U.S.-style diversity index" that will be used to assess proposed
combinations.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.